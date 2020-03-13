Left Menu
Soccer-Man City player self-isolating after family member taken ill

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 03:14 IST
A Manchester City player is in self-isolation after a family member was taken to hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness, the Premier League champions said on Thursday. A City statement said the family member had undergone tests at hospital, including for the coronavirus, and that the player would continue to self isolate until the results were known.

The club did not say which player was self-isolating, but British media reported it was French defender Benjamin Mendy. City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid set for next Tuesday has been postponed after Real players were ordered into quarantine when a member of the club's basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.

