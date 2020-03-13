Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 06:44 IST
Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions, making the woman the first known case at the world body's New York headquarters.

"As of today, the Philippine Mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine and to seek medical attention should they develop the symptoms. We are assuming that all of us have been infected," wrote Philippines acting U.N. Ambassador Kira Azucena in a message seen by Reuters. According the online U.N. directory of diplomatic staff, there are about 12 diplomats at the Filipino mission, which is on 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The sick diplomat represented the Philippines in the U.N. General Assembly's legal affairs committees. Azucena said the diplomat was last at U.N. headquarters on Monday for about half an hour when she was asymptomatic.

She came down with flu-like symptoms on Tuesday and visited her doctor. "She got the call today that she tested positive for COVID-19," Azucena wrote on Thursday. The United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

The 193-member world body began implementing coronavirus prevention measures at its Manhattan headquarters this week. A two-week conference on women's rights was cut to one day, several other planned large conferences canceled, most smaller meetings cut, U.N. missions asked to limit the number of diplomats they send to meetings, and at least half the several thousand U.N. staff who normally work in the building will be working from home by next week.

The World Health Organization has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The virus, which has been deadly for some people, broke out in China's Wuhan city late last year and has so far infected some 125,000 people from 118 countries and territories. According to a Reuters tally it has killed 4,700.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus

Englands football club Chelsea FC has confirmed that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus. The club has also said that the personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the mens team building will no...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said. The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said httpbit.ly2W8iwLl i...

ODI series between Australia-NZ to be played without spectators

The upcoming three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday. While, the Australian womens cricket teams tour of South Africa ha...

China shares swoon, Hong Kong plummets amid global virus panic

Chinese shares and the yuan weakened on Friday amid a global market meltdown triggered by intensifying fears over the global spread of the coronavirus.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 4.1 at its lowest level since Feb. 5 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020