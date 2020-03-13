Bob Dylan concerts in Japan cancelled as coronavirus spreads

Bob Dylan's upcoming concerts in Japan have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the tour organiser said on Friday.

The American singer-songwriter singer was due to perform 15 concerts in Tokyo and Osaka in April.

"We are so sorry to cancel the shows, but in the interest of public health and safety, we are left with no alternative," Udo Artists said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.