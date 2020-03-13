Bob Dylan concerts in Japan cancelled as coronavirus spreads 43
Bob Dylan's upcoming concerts in Japan have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the tour organiser said on Friday.
The American singer-songwriter singer was due to perform 15 concerts in Tokyo and Osaka in April.
"We are so sorry to cancel the shows, but in the interest of public health and safety, we are left with no alternative," Udo Artists said on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Sports-Super Rugby matches in Japan under 'discussion' due to coronavirus
AI flight brings back 119 Indians, 5 foreigners from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan
UPDATE 1-Japan defends cautious approach on coronavirus testing amid concerns
Japanese woman confirmed as coronavirus case for 2nd time, weeks after initial recovery
Low on snow: Japan's Olympic cooling plans on thin ice