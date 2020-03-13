Left Menu
Development News Edition

To contain coronavirus, Australia PM urges against big gatherings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 11:08 IST
To contain coronavirus, Australia PM urges against big gatherings
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged people not to gather in groups of more than 500 but said he would still go to a weekend rugby game, as health officials warned millions of residents will contract coronavirus within months. Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease, figures that authorities expect to increase rapidly in the coming weeks.

Morrison said his government will from Monday advise against non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people, though this does not include schools, airports or public transport. "This is an early-stage action that we are undertaking to make sure we get ahead of this," Morrison told reporters in Sydney, adding Australians should also reconsider their need for any overseas travel.

The virus has so far infected almost 135,000 and killed more than 4,900 worldwide. Health officials warned millions of Australians will contract the coronavirus within the next six months.

"We're anticipating 20% of the population in the first wave to be affected," Kerry Chant, the chief medical officer for the New South Wales (NSW) state government. Home to more than 7 million people, NSW is Australia's most populous state, and Chant said models suggest 5% of the state's population some 350,000 people - will need hospital treatment as a result of coronavirus.

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

Australia's ban on foreigners from arriving from China, Iran, and South Korea was extended on Thursday to cover Italy and has formed a key part of Australia's move to stop the spread of the virus.

Morrison has spent much of the past week urging locals to remain calm while trying to reassure nervous financial markets. On Thursday he said his government would inject A$17.6 billion ($11.1 billion) to spur an economy hammered by the coronavirus outbreak.

But Morrison's urging for calm has largely fallen on deaf ears. Hundreds of Australians have begun stockpiling goods, from staples to sanitizers, while the country's share market has been battered in the past week.

SPORTING UPHEAVAL

Australia's updated medical advice was a key catalyst behind the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix and an order for a cricket series between Australia and New Zealand to be played behind closed doors. Two of the sports-mad country's most popular sports, rugby league, and Australian Rules football are beginning their seasons with games that typically draw tens of thousands of spectators, raising the risk of contagion.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the Australian Rules football league season may need to be suspended. The country's biggest and best-attended football code is due to begin its season on March 19. Morrison said he would attend a weekend rugby league game to watch his favorite Cronulla Sharks team.

"It might be the last game I get to go to for a long time. That's fine. In the future, I suspect we might be watching them on television." ($1 = 1.5916 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft Build 2020 conference turned into online-only event

In view of the global health concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Microsoft has turned its annual Build developer conference into an online-onlyvirtual event, The Verge reported on Friday. The conference was scheduled to take place from M...

German state of Bavaria closes schools to slow coronavirus epidemic - dpa

The German state of Bavaria will close all schools, kindergartens and nurseries from Monday until the start of the Easter break on April 6 due to the coronavirus epidemic, dpa news agency reported, citing state government sources.Calls have...

Shut malls, theatres to prevent coronavirus spread, Sudha

Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to shut malls and theatres, saying the coronavirus multiplies in air-conditioned areas. In a letter to the government, she said preventive measu...

UP: Opposed to relationship, brothers strangle 35-year-old widowed sister to death

A 35-year-old widow was allegedly strangled to death and later cremated by her brothers who were opposed to her relationship with a man belonging to another community in Kookda village here, police said. Police said they registered a case o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020