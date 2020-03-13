Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian home minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:08 IST
Australian home minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease, but authorities expect a rapid increase in the coming weeks, with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter. Dutton, a former health minister, attended a meeting in Sydney on Tuesday at which he met Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other cabinet members for a few hours, a spokeswoman said.

"This morning, I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Dutton said in a statement issued by his office, adding that Queensland health authorities told him on Friday afternoon that his test had proved positive. "I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."

Morrison has advised against gatherings of more than 500 people but said he would still go to a weekend rugby game, as health officials warned that millions of Australians could get infected within months. A media representative for Morrison did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Norway central bank cuts rates, pumps money into banks

Norways central bank cut its key policy rate to 1.0 from 1.5 in a bid to alleviate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, and may cut again, it said in a surprise announcement on Friday. Norges Bank also announced the first of s...

BJP issues whip to LS MPs asking them to be present on March 16

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the governments stand.Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on Marc...

Coronavirus: Mumbai railway museum closed for public viewing

A railway museum in Mumbai hasbeen closed for public viewing in the backdrop of thecoronavirus situation, officials said on FridayThe Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus in south Mumbai would remain closed for publicv...

WRAPUP 4-Prominent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife, Australias minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.Governments a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020