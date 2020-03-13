Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish central bank to provide SEK 500 billion of liquidity to companies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:13 IST
Swedish central bank to provide SEK 500 billion of liquidity to companies

Sweden's central bank said on Friday it would lend up to 500 billion Swedish crowns ($51 billion) to Swedish companies via banks to ensure they have access to credit during the coronavirus epidemic. The Riksbank said the virus would have clear negative effects on economic activity and that it was essential that efficient credit supply to companies was maintained.

"The measures taken in this situation should be regarded as a form of insurance that enables Swedish companies -- particularly small and medium-sized enterprises -- to feel secure that the credit supply will not fail," Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement. The Riksbank said it was prepared to take further measures and to supply necessary liquidity.

($1 = 9.7460 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rebounds from 5-month lows in volatile trading

The British pound rebounded nearly half a percent in volatile trading on Friday after falling to its lowest level in five months in the previous session. Though European stock markets stabilised on Friday and U.S. stock index futures pointe...

Debate offers Biden, Sanders a chance to bridge Democratic Party's divide

After all the rancor of the Democratic presidential race, front-runner Joe Biden has a chance in Sundays debate to extend an olive branch to rival Bernie Sanders and his fervent liberal supporters in a bid for party unity before the general...

Clamor grows for Trump to cut China tariffs in coronavirus response

As President Donald Trump scrambles for new ways to cushion the economic blow from the fast spreading coronavirus, industry groups, lawmakers and even some government officials are reviving a previous request cut tariffs on Chinese and othe...

Canadian businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A Canadian businessman is expected to plead guilty on Friday to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme in order to rig the results of his sons SAT exams.Federal prosecutors in Boston say that David Sidoo, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020