Armenia shuts educational institutions until March 23 over coronavirus - PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday Armenia would shut educational institutions immediately over coronavirus fears until March 23.

Armenia has recorded six cases of coronavirus, according to the health ministry, but 30 people who have been quarantined since March 1 will be tested again for the virus.

