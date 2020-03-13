German soccer league proposes cancelling games from Tuesday until April 2

Germany's soccer league on Friday said it was proposing cancelling games from Tuesday until April 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It said the 26th match day of the Bundesliga and the second Bundesliga would go ahead on Friday - in accordance with specifications made by local authorities - without spectators in the stadiums.

