Trump says coronavirus testing will soon happen on "large scale basis" and "red tape" cut

President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that coronavirus in the United States will soon happen on a large scale, but did not provide any details on how that would be accomplished.

"The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!" he wrote in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.