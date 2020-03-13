Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU grapples with border curbs as coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:12 IST
EU grapples with border curbs as coronavirus spreads

Any border restrictions imposed inside the European Union's zone of free travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus must be coordinated to ensure they are not counterproductive, EU ministers said on Friday. After the coronavirus outbreak in China late last year, the virus is now spreading rapidly in Europe. Measures against it have included the Czech Republic and Slovakia tightening their borders and Austria introducing border checks to deny entry from Italy, the country hit the hardest by the coronavirus in Europe.

Swedish interior minister Mikael Damberg said before a meeting in Brussels that countries introducing tighter border measures must be careful not to aggravate the healthcare emergency. "You have to take the right measures at the right time," he said. "They must be aware that (the) transportation system has to work for food and healthcare materials - the kind of things that are important for European countries so we don't make problems for each other handling the crisis."

Sweden has had some border checks in place inside what should normally be the EU's Schengen zone of free travel since a sharp increase in arrivals of refugees and migrants from the Middle East in 2015-16. Back then, several EU countries shut down their borders to prevent people from moving across the bloc towards wealthy states such as Germany and Sweden to seek asylum.

The Schengen zone all but collapsed and several countries still have some form of border controls in place years later. The EU's top interior official, Commissioner Ylva Johansson, said that any border curbs must be "coordinated, operational, proportionate and effective".

Austria has also introduced border checks to deny entry from Italy, the country hit the hardest by the coronavirus spread in Europe. "We should try to find a European agreement. I don't think we should shut borders," said Luxembourg's interior minister Jean Asselborn.

The EU's economic powerhouse, Germany, has not acted to tighten its borders for now, It has left its regions to decide on school closures and announced steps to cushion the economic hit of the pandemic. But Spain stepped up its response significantly on Thursday as infections soared, placing four towns under quarantine. It has also ordered a ban on flights from Italy.

Croatia's interior minister, Davor Bozinovic, echoed the call for more EU coordination. "We are too close to each other. If we were acting in one way, it would be much better for all us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Norway's FA says it cannot host Serbia in Euro qualifier playoff due to coronavirus

The Norwegian Football Federation NFF said on Friday that it did not plan to hold Norways Euro 2020 playoff match against Serbia that was scheduled for March 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The match was initially intended to be played ...

Motor racing-Formula One to call off Bahrain and Vietnamese GPs -sources

Formula One will call off the Bahrain and Vietnamese Grands Prix after the cancellation of Sundays Australian season-opener due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple F1 sources told Reuters on Friday.Bahrains March 22 race, the second on th...

No toilets in Haryana govt school: Parents approach human rights body, education dept orders enquiry

A lack of toilet facilities in school premises have irked parents of girls studying in a government school in Haryanas Ferozepur district and they have approached the state human rights commission, prompting the education department to orde...

Several states in shutdown mode, total number of coronavirus cases 75

Several states across India went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19, shutting down schools, theatres and colleges, and many public events, including the IPL, were postponed as the Union Health ministry on Friday put the numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020