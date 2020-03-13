Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula One to call off Bahrain and Vietnamese GPs -sources

Formula One will call off the Bahrain and Vietnamese Grands Prix after the cancellation of Sunday's Australian season-opener due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple F1 sources told Reuters on Friday.

Bahrain's March 22 race, the second on the calendar, was already scheduled to be run without spectators. Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix was scheduled for April 5 in Hanoi as the third round of the season.

Sources said Formula One, which has already postponed the April 19 Chinese Grand Prix, was set to make an official announcement later.

