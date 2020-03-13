Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in Nagpur
Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, taking the count of positive cases in the city to three.
Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, taking the count of positive cases in the city to three. Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur, Sanjiv Kumar said, "Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur. Total three positive cases in the city."
A 45-year-old person was tested positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Wednesday. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.
The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)
