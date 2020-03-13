Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Ethiopia has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the country's public health institute told Reuters on Friday.

Takele Uma Banti, the mayor of the capital Addis Ababa, tweeted that a Japanese citizen was the person affected.

"We should avoid meetings and hand contacts," the mayor wrote on Twitter.

