UK advises against travel to Madrid and some other Spanish regions

Britain advised against all but essential travel to Madrid and some other regions of Spain.

"We are advising against all but essential travel to the regions of Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro. Airlines are continuing to run flights as normal to and from these areas," the Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.

