Poland will not announce state of emergency yet -President

Poland is not considering introducing a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, as the rise in the number of new confirmed infections is smaller than expected, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday.

"There is so much gossip, I've heard among others today that there is a plan to introduce a state of emergency. There is no such motion from the government... it is not considered now," Duda told reporters.

There are 61 confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland, a country of 38 million. One person has died.

