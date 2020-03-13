Bulgaria bans travel to Iran, raises risk on travels to 11 countries
Bulgaria's foreign ministry on Friday banned all travel to Iran and advised Bulgarians to cancel all non-urgent travel to Spain and South Korea in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Bulgarians were to avoid any non-urgent travel to certain areas in France, Germany and Japan. Travel to Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United States should be undertaken only after careful checks of the situation there.
The Balkan country has already banned Bulgarians from travelling to China and told them to avoid visiting Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bulgaria
- Iran
- South Korea
- Spain
- Germany
- Japan
- France
- Norway
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- United States
- Switzerland
- Balkan
- Italy
- China
ALSO READ
Netherlands confirms first case of coronavirus
Geneva auto show canceled as Switzerland bans large events
Switzerland's Palexpo informs carmakers Geneva car show cancelled - sources
Switzerland's largest sporting event cancelled due to coronavirus
First case of coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands