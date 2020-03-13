EU employee tests positive for coronavirus in Guinea's first case

An employee of the European Union delegation in Guinea has tested positive for coronavirus, a delegation spokesman said on Friday, in Guinea's first confirmed case of the virus.

The patient had self-isolated after she felt ill upon returning to Guinea from Europe, spokesman Halimou Sow told Reuters. Guinea's government has not yet commented on the matter.

