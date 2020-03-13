Sudan reports first coronavirus case

Sudan on Friday reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, a man who died on Thursday and had visited the United Arab Emirates in the first week of March. The man, in his 50s, died in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Sudan on Thursday stopped visa issuance and flight services to eight countries including Italy and neighbouring Egypt over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Bus trips to Egypt have also been suspended.

