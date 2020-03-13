Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus forces Warren Buffett to cancel 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:12 IST
Coronavirus forces Warren Buffett to cancel 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Warren Buffett on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder weekend, the largest gathering in corporate America, because the safety of participants and the wider community was paramount. The weekend, which Berkshire's billionaire chairman calls "Woodstock for Capitalists" and normally attracts more than 40,000 people, had been scheduled for May 1-3 in several locations across Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is based.

Buffett said "events have moved very fast" since he discussed the weekend in his Feb. 22 shareholder letter. Berkshire's annual meeting will still be live-streamed on May 2 on Yahoo Finance, but shareholders cannot physically attend, and all surrounding events have been canceled. Omaha has about 468,000 people.

"Large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community," Buffett said. "We won't ask this of our employees and we won't expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a 'hot spot' in the current pandemic." Buffett's hand was forced after the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, countries and cities worldwide curbed large gatherings of people, and many other companies canceled events or moved them online.

The formal annual meeting lasts about 15 minutes, and has been preceded by five hours during which Buffett, 89, and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 96, answer shareholder questions. Buffett said he and possibly Munger may still field some questions. Health experts consider elderly people the most at risk of dying from the coronavirus.

Berkshire's weekend has long been a high point for Buffett, who routinely mingles in close proximity to shareholders and fans, often with a horde of media nearby. Events this year were expected to include a cocktail reception filling an entire shopping mall, a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run, and shopping discounts that provide Berkshire with millions of dollars of revenue.

Only about a dozen people attended Berkshire's annual meeting in 1965, the year Buffett took over the company. Attendance surged after Berkshire in 1996 introduced Class B shares, now worth 1/1500th of Class A shares, enabling many more people to make pilgrimages to Omaha.

By 2015, there were 42,000 attendees helping Buffett celebrate his 50th anniversary at the helm. The annual meeting and shareholder questions have since 2004 been conducted at the CHI Health Center, a downtown arena that holds close to 19,000 people. It normally fills to capacity.

Buffett expressed hope the weekend will return in 2021. "Charlie and I will miss you, but we will see many thousands of you next year," he told shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid

German flagship carrier Lufthansa is planning to request state aid from several governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told staff in an internal...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Friday it is planning to request state aid from several European governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.The airline group, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Air...

Spain to enter state of emergency over coronavirus - PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said a special cabinet meeting would on Saturday formally declare a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.The state of emergency will allow authorities to confine infected peopl...

Gursimar rallies to end title drought in sixth leg of Hero WPGT

Gursimar Badwal ended a 14-month title drought with a superb three-under 69 that saw her complete a fine rally and win the sixth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Friday. Gursimar, whose last win came in the second leg of the 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020