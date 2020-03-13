Left Menu
FACTBOX-Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak:

OLYMPICS * The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

* The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) suspended the remainder of the Torch relay through the country to avoid attracting crowds. NORTH AMERICA

* The NBA has suspended its season. * The NHL has suspended its season.

* The MLB will delay its 2020 season's opening day of March 26 by at least two weeks. ATHLETICS

* The World Athletics Indoor Championships (Nanjing; March 13-15) were postponed. They will be held in the same city from March 19-21, 2021. * The Paris and Barcelona marathons were postponed.

SOCCER * All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL), were suspended until April 4.

* England's friendly internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley on March 27 and 31 will not take place while Denmark cancelled their March 27 friendly against the Faroe Islands. * UEFA postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches due to take place next week.

* The top two tiers of French football -- Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 -- have been suspended until further notice. * All soccer matches in Spain's top two divisions were postponed for two weeks.

* The Norwegian Football Federation said it did not plan to hold Norway's Euro 2020 playoff match against Serbia that was scheduled for March 26. * Poland's soccer league has postponed all games at least until the end of March. The resumption date is expected to be announced next week.

* U.S. Major League Soccer has suspended its season. * All soccer in the Netherlands was suspended until the end of March. The national team cancelled their Euros warm-up matches against U.S. (March 26) and Spain (March 29).

* FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June. * FIFA said South American qualifying matches between March 23-31 for the 2022 World Cup were postponed.

* Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (March 11) was played without fans. RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (both March 14) will be played in empty stadiums. * Spain's Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad (Seville; April 18) was postponed.

* New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leagues were postponed. * A four-team event in Doha featuring Croatia, Portugal, Belgium and Switzerland (March 26-30) was cancelled.

* A friendly between Germany and Italy (Nuremberg; March 31) will take place without fans. * Tickets are not being sold for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-finals between Bulgaria and Hungary and Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

* Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved back to September. BASKETBALL

* Euroleague Basketball suspended all 2019-20 EuroLeague, EuroCup and Euroleague Next Generation Tournament games. MOTORSPORT

* Formula One have cancelled the Australian Grand Prix and postponed the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China. They hope to start the season in Europe at the end of May, putting the Dutch and Spanish races currently scheduled for May 3 and 10 in Zandvoort and Barcelona in doubt.

* Four rounds of the MotoGP season in Qatar, Thailand, Texas and Argentina will not go ahead as scheduled. * NASCAR races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22) will be held without fans.

TENNIS * The ATP suspended its professional men's tennis tour for six weeks after the Miami Open (March 23-April 5) was cancelled.

* The Fed Cup finals (Budapest; April 14-19) were postponed. * The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells was cancelled.

* The WTA said its events in Mexico and Colombia in March and April would not be held. The Xi'an Open and Kunming Open had already been cancelled. RUGBY

* Three Six Nations matches were postponed. * The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series were postponed from April to October.

* Rugby Europe announced a suspension of all its matches and tournaments from March 13-April 15. * France's rugby federation said on Friday that it was suspending all its competitions.

ROWING * Two World Rowing Cups and the European Olympic Qualification Regatta, all scheduled for Italy, were cancelled http://www.worldrowing.com/news/communication-joint-decisions-related-the-impact-the-novel-coronavirus-covid-2020-world-rowing-events-italy.

TABLE TENNIS * The world championships in South Korea, were pushed back provisionally from March to June.

WINTER SPORTS * The International skiing federation cancelled the final races of the men's Alpine skiing.

* The World Cup finals in Cortina were cancelled along with the last three women's races in Are. * The women's world ice hockey championships in Canada were cancelled.

* The Speed skating world championships in Seoul have been postponed until at least October. * The March 16-22 world figure skating championships in Montreal were cancelled.

GOLF * The Players Championship in Florida was cancelled after the first round. The next three PGA events have also been scrapped.

* The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore were cancelled. * The Indian Open, the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have all been postponed.

CYCLING * The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive.

* The Paris-Nice cycling race will end a day early after the eighth stage into Nice was cancelled. * The Giro d'Italia, scheduled to start in Budapest, Hungary on May 9, has been postponed.

BASEBALL * The final qualification tournament in Taiwan for the Olympics was put back from April to June 17-21, while the March 22-26 qualification event in Arizona was postponed https://www.wbsc.org/news/americas-olympic-baseball-qualifier-postponed.

* Japan's professional league postponed the start of the season. CRICKET

* Australia's three-match one-day series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart is being held without fans. * The start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, scheduled for March 29, has been postponed until April 15.

* The cricket boards of India and South Africa agreed to reschedule the ongoing three-match one-day international series to a later date. The first match on March 12 was washed out. * England's two-match test series in Sri Lanka that was scheduled to start on March 19 has been postponed.

JUDO * The International Judo Federation cancelled all Olympic qualification events through to the end of April.

GYMNASTICS * The All-Around World Cup (Stuttgart; March 20-22) was cancelled.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, Frank Pingue in Toronto, and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Ken Ferris/Peter Rutherford/Toby Davis/Alexander Smith/Ed Osmond)

