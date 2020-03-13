Coronavirus : Namaste, no handshake, says Mamata
In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that people should not shake hands but rather greet each other with a 'Namaste'.
In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that people should not shake hands but rather greet each other with a 'Namaste'. "It's a human to human thing and not human to animals. No handshakes until the virus goes, greet each other with a Namaste," said Mamata.
"Coronavirus is a major threat but we have to fight it. It is important to not panic," she added. The total number of persons infected from coronavirus has climbed to 81 in India. A 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for COVID-19.
The virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has spread to more than 100 countries globally, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)
