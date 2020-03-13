Lufthansa confirms it will apply for governments' liquidity help

German airline group Lufthansa confirmed on Friday it will ask several governments for liquidity aid to counter the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

"Lufthansa will contact the governments of its home markets for liquidity support," a spokesman said.

The group operates several brands, including Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.