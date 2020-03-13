Spain could surpass 10,000 coronavirus cases as early as next week

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said that the country could surpass the number of 10,000 coronavirus cases as early as next week.

Sanchez also said its administration would undertake all necessary measures to protect its citizens.

The current Spanish tally stands at 4,209.

