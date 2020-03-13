Left Menu
Coronavirus: GMCH Aurangabad seeks 3,000 masks for its staff

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:33 IST
In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here has sought 3,000 N95 masks for its staff from the state administration, its official said on Friday. The hospital, where an isolation ward has been set up to treat suspected coronavirus patients, currently has only 50 N95 masks, he said.

According to the official, one person, who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, has tested negative for the infection. "Three thousand N-95 masks are required to meet the safety needs of the hospital staff. Presently we have only 50 masks. A couple of days back, we sent a proposal to the government for procurement of these masks and its follow-up is on," GMCH superintendent, Dr Suresh Harbade, told PTI.

"Even as a suspected coronavirus patient was admitted to the hospital, we are running short of N95 masks," he said. The man has tested negative for coronavirus and his condition is stable, Harbade said..

