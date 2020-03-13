Oman to suspend tourism visas from March 15 for 30 days -coronavirus committee

Oman will suspend the issuance of tourist visas from March 15 for a period of 30 days and will not allow cruise ships to dock at the sultanate's ports during this period, the foreign ministry said on Twitter, citing an ad hoc government committee to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sport activities will also be suspended during this period, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.