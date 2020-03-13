Indian team in Male to help Maldivian authorities tackle coronavirus

A 14-member Indian composite medical relief team arrived here on Friday to support the Maldivian health authorities in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in China's Wuhan, India had evacuated nine Maldivians residing in the city, with the first seven evacuated on February 2, and the rest on February 27. The Maldivians were quarantined for 14 days in New Delihi and were safely flown back into Maldives.

"The 14-member composite medical relief team with members from all corners of India has arrived in Male to support and assist the Maldivian health authorities in tackling the #Covid_19 situation," the Indian High Commission in Male tweeted. Maldivian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending the team. "A very warm welcome to the Indian team of doctors, paramedics, specialists and technicians. The team will be working with our health specialists in combating this global challenge #COVID19. Thank you PM @narendramodi," Shahid tweeted. Currently there are eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Maldives, with four foreign nationals from Kuredu Island Resort, and two from Sandies Bathala and Kuramathi Maldives each. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic.

