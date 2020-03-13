Canada delays budget, shuts down House, could warn against foreign travel

Canada on Friday moved to suspend the House of Commons, delay the presentation of a new budget, and may soon advise against non-essential foreign travel in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, senior officials said on Friday. "We seem to be approaching a different phase right now" with the spread of the virus, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Before shutting down until at least April 20, parliament will ratify the new North American trade agreement, Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez said. Mexico and the United States have already approved the treaty. The new budget, which was supposed to be presented on March 30, will be delayed, Rodriguez said, without providing a new date.

However, Finance Minister Bill Morneau will make a "significant" announcement today, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) said. Trudeau is also expected to speak on Friday.

Trudeau's government is mulling a multibillion-dollar package for industries most hit by the outbreak, including airlines, a source directly familiar with the matter told Reuters. It would allow provinces to take action to support families, workers and employers, the source said. Earlier on Friday, the prime minister spoke to the CBC about the possibility of advising against all travel outside of Canada.

"We are looking at making a recommendation that people not travel outside the country except for essential purposes," Trudeau said in a telephone interview. He said the announcement "will probably be made later today." Quebec's Premier Francois Legault said the government should recommend against all non-essential travel abroad and said anyone returning from outside the country should self-isolate for two weeks.

Legault also canceled schools across the province for two weeks starting on Monday. Ontario, the most populous province, suspended schools until April 5 on Thursday. Trudeau announced on Thursday that he would be in isolation for as much as two weeks after his wife, Sophie, became infected with the virus. Trudeau will be working by teleconference and was to lead a meeting later on Friday to coordinate the response to the outbreak, he said.

"There are a number of measures we are going to be bringing at the airports," Trudeau said in the CBC interview. "We are coordinating closely with the United States with the measures that they are putting forward."

