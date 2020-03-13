Dutch PM says the country is ready to support aviation industry

The Netherlands' prime minister said on Friday the country is looking at measures to help support the Dutch aviation industry, including Air France-KLM subsidiary KLM and Schiphol airport. The airport and airline are "very important to Dutch society", he said. "There is no doubt that we stand ready to help there too," he said. He pointed to subsidies granted to 3,000 other companies so far this week when they furlough employees after facing a sharp decline in sales.

He declined to comment on reports KLM could be released from tax obligations, saying that delaying tax payments is one possibility for companies in distress and the government was looking at a range of options to support the aviation and hospitality industry in response to the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.