Greece to shut down shopping malls, cafes as coronavirus spreads

Greece will shut down shopping malls, cafes and bars to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus after confirmed cases jumped to 190, health authorities said on Friday.

"We are extending preventive measures to avoid a larger spread of the coronavirus," said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

Sotiris Tsiodras, a health ministry representative, said supermakets and pharmacy stores would remain open.

