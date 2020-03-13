London marathon postponed to October due to coronavirus

The annual London marathon which was due to take place on April 26 has been postponed to Oct. 4 because of coronavirus, the organisers said on Friday.

"The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone's priority," event director Hugh Brasher said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.