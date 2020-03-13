Left Menu
Head of Mexico's main stock exchange tests positive for coronavirus

Head of Mexico's main stock exchange tests positive for coronavirus

The president of the board of Mexico's main stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the exchange on Friday.

Ruiz Sacristan, who shows no symptoms of the highly contagious disease, will work from home for the next two weeks, in accordance with medical recommendations he has been given, the statement added.

