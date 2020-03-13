Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmakers await Trump input on coronavirus aid package

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:54 IST
U.S. lawmakers await Trump input on coronavirus aid package

An economic-aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus hung in the balance on Friday as Republican lawmakers sought approval from President Donald Trump before signing off on the measure. Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, had previously said they were close to an agreement after negotiating through the night with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's point person on the issue.

But Republicans have yet to commit, and without their support the measure could stall out in Congress. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy traveled to the White House on Friday to find out whether Trump would support it, aides said. “It’s always good to hear what the president thinks,” said Representative Tom Cole, a prominent House Republican.

Trump is due to speak at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) to announce a national emergency, which would free up funds to tackle the problem. The two sides are trying to hammer out an agreement on an economic aid package to follow the $8.3 billion Congress approved last week for vaccines and other disease-fighting measures.

Mnuchin has proposed a variety of tax breaks, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Democrats have called for expanding the safety net to help those who may lose work as schools close, sports arenas sit empty and airlines cancel flights. More than 5,000 people across the globe have died so far. “People are dying and we have to stop dawdling," said Representative Nita Lowey, who oversees federal spending as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Republicans in the House and Senate have balked at many of the Democrats' proposals, particularly their proposal to provide paid leave for employees. Trump has called for a $1 trillion payroll tax cut, which has drawn little enthusiasm from Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

The latest version, which circulated among lawmakers and lobbyists on Friday, scaled back an initial Democratic proposal to specify that any expanded safety-net programs would only last for the duration of the crisis. It would prevent the Trump administration from imposing new work requirements during the crisis that would affect childless adults who get government help paying for groceries, according to text seen by Reuters. That requirement, due to kick in April 1, would affect 700,000 people.

Any package will not reach Trump's desk until next week at the earliest. The Republican-controlled Senate postponed a planned recess and will return on Monday, but has left town for the weekend. Senators would be under pressure to pass the measure quickly if it gains bipartisan support in the House.

Without Republican support, Democrats say they’ll move forward with their own package. But that would be far less likely to be approved by the Senate and sent on for Trump’s signature. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone said he expected a vote later on Friday.

"I can say there will be a vote,” he told reporters. (Writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy hits one-day record with 250 new coronavirus deaths

Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official dataThere were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a ris...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25 and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday. The total number ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus conerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...

Indian evacuees from Iran shifted to Navy facility

Forty-four Indian nationals who returned to Mumbai from Iran on Friday were shifted to a quarantine facility set up by the the Western Naval Command WNC here, a defence release said. The Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp in suburban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020