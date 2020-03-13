Man who tested positive for COVID-19 in T'gana discharged

The lone COVID-19 male patient in Telangana was discharged from a state-run hospital here on Friday after his full recovery, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said. The minister, while stating this in a release, said there is no coronavirus positive case in the state at present.

The man,a 24-year-old techie working in Bengaluru,has been advised 14 days home quarantine, sources at the state run Gandhi hospital, where he had been admitted, said. After treatment, he tested negative for the virus twice, they said.

The techie tested positive for the virus earlier this month and he had been undergoing treatment at the Gandhi hospital since then. The man was suspected to have contracted the virus while in Dubai last month on work.

From Dubai, he returned to Bengaluru, from where he came to Hyderabad in a bus, the minister had said. He took treatment at a private hospital in the city after developing fever and other symptoms associated with the virus and when these did not subside, came to Gandhi hospital.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday said it is awaiting the results of 34 samples of people tested for coronavirus and that it has strengthened surveillance and control measures as per national guidelines. A Raj Bhavan press release said all meetings of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan have been postponed until further instructions in view of the Union Health Ministrys advisory to avoid mass gatherings till the spread of the virus is contained..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.