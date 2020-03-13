Left Menu
AT&T asks employees to work from home amid virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:08 IST
Representative image

U.S. carrier AT&T Inc on Friday asked its employees to work from home amid rising fears of the coronavirus, joining a list of tech majors working to curb the spread. "Starting Monday and continuing until further notice, I'm asking that everybody who can get their job done from home ... do so," Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said in a message to employees.

"We will be taking additional safeguards and implementing new procedures and policies to help protect you from the virus." Earlier, tech giants including Microsoft Corp, Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com and Apple Inc had asked employees to work from home.

