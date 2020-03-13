Libya closes schools over coronavirus

Libyan schools in areas controlled by both the Tripoli government and a rival administration in Benghazi will close for two weeks, both have announced.

Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the coronavirus but the head of its disease control center said on Thursday that the country lacked adequate isolation facilities for an outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.