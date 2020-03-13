Left Menu
Second positive case of coronavirus reported from Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir NHM Director Bhupinder Kumar on Friday said that a new case of coronavirus has emerged from Jammu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir NHM Director Bhupinder Kumar on Friday said that a new case of coronavirus has emerged from Jammu. The patient is a close contact of the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, amid fears of coronavirus outbreak, Sher-I Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences has cancelled the leave of all its doctors and support staff on Friday. The institute issued the order to provide uninterrupted medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

