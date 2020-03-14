Suriname confirms first coronavirus case, authorities will close borders

Suriname on Friday confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection in a person who traveled to the South American country last week from the Netherlands, the vice president told the national assembly.

Vice President Michael Ashwin Adhin said borders and airports will close at midnight for all persons and flights.

