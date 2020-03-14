Left Menu
U.S. summons Chinese envoy over Beijing's coronavirus comments

  • Updated: 14-03-2020 01:55 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 01:55 IST
The U.S. State Department summoned the Chinese ambassador to the United States on Friday to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, as tensions between the two global powers over the outbreak intensified. David Stillwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, delivered a very "stern representation" of the facts to China's ambassador Cui Tiankai, a State Department official said, adding that Beijing's envoy was "very defensive."

The State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said China is seeking to deflect criticism of its role in "starting a global pandemic and not telling the world." "Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous. We wanted to put the government on notice we won't tolerate it for the good of the Chinese people and the world."

China's embassy did not respond to requests for comment. U.S.-China tensions escalated after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian took to Twitter on Thursday.

"When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!" Zhao tweeted in English. The episode is the latest in an increasing war of words between Washington and Beijing, whose already strained ties over issues including trade, intellectual property rights and press freedom have further been tested by the virus outbreak.

The coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, has spread around the world, pummeling financial markets, halting industry, bringing some flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of sports events and concerts. Zhao's comments came days after Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, said China had reacted slowly to the coronavirus, probably costing the world two months when it could have been preparing.

Wuhan was ground zero for the outbreak, which the World Health Organization this week labeled a pandemic. It has infected more than 127,000 people worldwide, including nearly 81,000 in mainland China, and killed more than 5,000 people. Beijing was criticized for initially attempting to censor some Chinese doctors who sounded an alarm over the virus. Since January, it has imposed draconian containment measures, effectively locking down Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province, home to 60 million people.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has complained that the U.S. response had been hindered by what he called imperfect data from Beijing. He and several other U.S. politicians have angered Beijing by referring to the "Wuhan virus." In a national address on Wednesday, President Donald Trump called the outbreak a "foreign virus" that started in China.

