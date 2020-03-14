Washington state's death toll from coronavirus leaps by 6 to 37

Washington state's death toll from the coronavirus has surged by six to a total of 37, Governor Jay Inslee said on Friday.

The state was extending its ban on gatherings of 250 people or more to across the state, and public and private schools will close as of Tuesday, Inslee told a news conference.

