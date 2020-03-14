Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. headquarters in New York to slash staff presence for four weeks over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 04:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 04:09 IST
U.N. headquarters in New York to slash staff presence for four weeks over coronavirus

The United Nations said it will slash its staff presence at its New York headquarters for four weeks, starting Monday, after a Filipino diplomat became the first person at the 193-member world body known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The U.N. announcement on Friday came as host country the United States declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading virus. U.N. staff will be available for essential services at the Manhattan campus, such as translation and security, but it was unclear whether the move would prompt meeting cancellations. The 15-member Security Council is due to meet every day next week on issues including Syria, North Korea and Libya.

"Our aim is twofold: reduce our physical presence at United Nations Headquarters; and continue delivering on our mandates," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in a letter to member states on Friday. "It is essential that we reduce social contact to a minimum and follow the clear instructions of the World Health Organization to minimize the risks of transmitting the infection," he said.

The United Nations had already started implementing coronavirus prevention measures at its headquarters this week, including closing to the public, more regular cleaning and cancelling some meetings. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the number of people entering daily had fallen by half to about 5,300, between March 4 and March 11 and that there had been a steeper drop on Friday.

Guterres said in his letter that staff not physically required to be in the building would work from home. "The United Nations remains open for business. But our work will be done from different locations, using different technologies," he wrote.

The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) also said on Friday that its New York headquarters - across the street from the main U.N. building - would close for four weeks and staff would work from home after three people showed flu-like symptoms. UNICEF said they had not been confirmed positive for the coronavirus. A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions. Philippines acting U.N. Ambassador Kira Azucena said the mission was in lockdown and "We are assuming that all of us have been infected."

Several U.N. meetings planned for Friday were canceled in the wake of the diagnosis. The World Health Organization has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city late last year and has so far infected more than 138,000 people from more than 130 countries and territories, killing more than 5,000, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Iran imposes lockdown to check all citizens for virus

Iran said Friday the security forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours so all citizens can be checked for coronavirus -- its toughest measure yet to combat the outbreak. The COVID-19 epidemic in Iran -- a nation of more than...

Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up

From Jersey City on the East Coast to Los Angeles on the West Coast, American shoppers picked grocery store shelves clean on products ranging from disinfectants to rice, causing retailers to race to restock their stores as the worsening cor...

Germany unleashes biggest post-war aid package against virus

The German government on Friday unleashed the biggest economic aid package in the countrys post-war history, offering companies unlimited credit to keep them afloat during the coronavirus crisis. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the measures a...

Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops

Spain said it would declare a 15-day state of emergency from Saturday, signalling a sharp escalation in its fight against the coronavirus, as some regions shut shops and church authorities cancelled at least two Easter parades. Prime Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020