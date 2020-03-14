Honduras registers third coronavirus case, president says

Honduran authorities have detected the Central American country's third case of coronavirus infection, President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Friday.

Speaking on local television, Hernandez said a 64-year-old man was the latest case. The man's "epidemiological link" for infection was a relative, Hernandez said, without explaining whether the transmission had occurred inside Honduras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.