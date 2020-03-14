Clinic sealed, license of 3 pharmacies suspended in J&K's Samba

An illegally run dental clinic was sealed while license of three pharmacies was suspended for violation of norms in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday

This followed an extensive market inspection by a joint team of revenue, police and medical officers in Ghagwal area of the district, the spokesperson said

He said the team sealed one illegally run dental clinic and ordered suspension of the licence of three pharmacies for violation of norms. The inspection was conducted on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria to check overcharging and supply of spurious medicines in view of coronavirus threat, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

