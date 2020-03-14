Morocco halts flights with Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Portugal
Morocco suspended flights to and from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Portugal over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
It has also suspended all flights with China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has risen to 8, including one death and one recovery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
