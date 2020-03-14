Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 18:12 IST
Rugby-Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Super Rugby will be put on hold after this weekend's matches in the wake of New Zealand announcing that travelers entering the country must self-isolate for 14 days due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. SANZAAR, who run the Southern Hemisphere club competition, said on Saturday it "has no option but to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby tournament" for the foreseeable future after the ACT Brumies host the New South Wales Waratahs on Sunday.

SANZAAR said in a statement that following the decree from the New Zealand government, it would not be feasible to carry on with the competition, with five teams from the country participating. "The safety and welfare of the public, our players and other stakeholders are paramount and as previously stated we were always going to abide by government and health authority instructions on the issue of COVID-19 containment," CEO Andy Marinos said.

"We are extremely disappointed for the players, our fans, broadcasters and partners but given the complexity of our competition structure, and the multiple geographies that we cover, we have no other option but to align with such directives. "We also believe it is time for all those players currently overseas to return home and to be with their families."

The directive from New Zealand effectively left the competition hamstrung after only seven completed rounds following this weekend. "Our priority is, therefore, to ensure our players are within their homes territories from the end of this weekend," Marinos continued.

"SANZAAR will also remain engaged with its stakeholders and will continue to explore avenues to see if we can keep the rugby product alive within our core markets, with the possibility to be in a position to resume the tournament if at all possible in future weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. military to halt domestic travel; Trump declares coronavirus national emergency and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirusThe U.S. military said on Friday it will halt, with some exceptions, domestic travel for service members, Defense Department c...

Police watchdog sues UK Home Office for alleged race bias for being white

A UK police watchdog is taking legal action against the countrys Home Office for alleged race discrimination, claiming to be paid less as a white official as compared to his black predecessor. Matthew John Parr, one of the five Inspectors o...

Spain counts 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy. The country was expected to declare a state of alert on Saturday to try ...

Two Western hostages kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed, U.N. says

A Canadian woman and an Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso 15 months ago have been freed and appear to be in good health, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali said on Saturday. Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto went m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020