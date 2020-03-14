Qatar, UAE restrict visas as part of measures to contain virus

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced on Saturday restrictions on visas, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE will suspend visa issuance starting March 17, the official news agency WAM reported, citing immigration authorities, adding that foreign diplomats would be exempted.

Qatar will on Sunday stop issuing visas on arrival to several European nationalities, the government communication office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

