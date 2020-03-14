Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to be under lockdown from Monday -draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 19:59 IST
Spain to be under lockdown from Monday -draft
The draft decree would also allow the government to ration supplies and requisition factories and buildings, apart from private homes. Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish government plans to put the country's 47 million inhabitants under lockdown from Monday as part of a 15-day state of an emergency plan to combat the coronavirus, a draft of an official decree seen by Reuters showed. The government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food, go to the pharmacy, to the hospital, or to work or for other emergencies, the draft showed.

All public transport will be curtailed, the draft showed, with the airline, train, bus and boat operators told they need to cut their services by at least half and that any plane, train, bus or other means of transport can only be a third full. The draft decree does not, however, foresee closing the country's borders.

Employers will have the obligation to let their workers work remotely and judicial proceedings will be suspended. Spain's Interior Ministry will control all police forces, including local and regional ones, under the 15-day emergency.

The health and transport ministries will also have a nationwide reach, taking over some local or regional powers. The draft says the lockdown will enter into force on Monday at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) while all other measures will enter into force as soon as the decree is published in the official journal.

The cabinet meeting due to adopt the decree was still taking place, and some measures could still change. The government did not comment on the details of the leaks, also reported in Spanish media, but said only the final version will be valid.

CASES UP BY A THIRD FROM FRIDAY

A news conference, initially announced for 1300 GMT was first delayed by an hour and is now set for later in the day, with no specific time. The draft decree would also allow the government to ration supplies and requisition factories and buildings, apart from private homes.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Madrid urged people to stay home, the southern city of Seville announced the cancellation of hugely popular Holy Week celebrations and shops in several regions shut down on Saturday as Spain scrambled to try and fight the coronavirus. Spain is the second-hardest hit country in Europe after Italy, with 5,753 cases recorded on Saturday, up by a third from Friday even as health authorities in Madrid, which has the highest number of cases, stopped testing people with only mild symptoms.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftwing government took a few steps at first to impose tough measures and changed tack only this week. The opposition has criticized the government for letting events like International Women's Day marches go ahead a week ago. National and regional authorities have said they reacted appropriately, taking stronger measures when the number of cases started soaring on Monday.

With schools now shut across the country and the first package of economic measures announced on Thursday, the government is also expected to announce on Saturday a new package of economic and social measures. In an increasingly deserted capital city, where all shops except supermarkets and pharmacies have shut down, posters put up by the city authorities read: "The best option to prevent the propagation of the virus is to stay at home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-Dubois wins Tokyo 2020 qualifier to launch senior career

British lightweight Caroline Dubois, who made her start in boxing pretending to be a boy called Colin, won the first fight of her senior career in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier on Saturday.The 19-year-old Londoner, an unbeaten junior world...

Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised people to avoid going to crowded places and urged them to wear a mask if they have to go out, assuring them that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of ...

Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus

Jordan said it would stop all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country from Tuesday as it tightens border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus. Announcing the move on Saturday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said univers...

Samajwadi Party to organise cycle yatra at tehsil level in UP on March 23

The Samajwadi Party held its national executive meeting on Saturday and decided to organize cycle yatra at the tehsil level on March 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Party spokesperson Rajen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020