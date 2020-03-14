Egypt suspends schools, universities for two weeks from Sunday
Egypt will suspend schools and universities for two weeks starting March 15 amid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also called for a 100 billion Egyptian pound ($6.38 billion) fund to finance the state's "comprehensive plan" for tackling the disease, the statement said.
The country has so far registered 93 cases of the new coronavirus, with two fatalities. ($1 = 15.6700 Egyptian pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdel Fattah alSisi
- Egypt