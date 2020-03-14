Left Menu
Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly 100 to 611

  14-03-2020
  • Created: 14-03-2020 20:52 IST
The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose on Saturday to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier, state TV said, while Tehran's governor-general denied plans to impose a lockdown on the capital.

A health ministry official quoted by the TV, put the total number of those diagnosed with the disease at 12,729, in the country which is one of the most affected by the pandemic outside China. Meanwhile Tehran governor general Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey denied that officials were planning a lockdown in the capital, state TV reported, after social media messages warned that residents would not be allowed to leave their homes from Sunday.

"Tehran's governor-general rejected any rumour about a lockdown in Tehran as a 'big lie'," state television said in a news flash. Working hours in government offices would not be changed in the next few days and large supermarkets would extend their business hours, Mohseni-Bandpey was quoted as saying by the TV.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki earlier said that officials had approved plans to set up screening stations outside a number of cities in an effort to curb travels. Officials have expressed concern about the possibility of infections spreading during Nowruz, the Iranian new year starting on March 20, which is usually a period when families travel to vacation spots around the country.

On Friday, state media said security forces would empty the streets of cities across Iran within a day in a drive to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, after officials repeatedly complained that many Iranians have ignored calls to stay home and avoid travel.

