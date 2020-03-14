Left Menu
Syria to delay parliamentary elections to May 20 on coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  Updated: 14-03-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:21 IST
Syria will postpone parliamentary elections to May 20 from April 13 as a precautionary step against the spread of coronavirus, a statement from the president's office said on Saturday.

Syria has said it has no confirmed cases but is taking preventative steps such as shutting schools and public venues as it monitors for the virus.

