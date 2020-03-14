Syria to delay parliamentary elections to May 20 on coronavirus concerns

Syria will postpone parliamentary elections to May 20 from April 13 as a precautionary step against the spread of coronavirus, a statement from the president's office said on Saturday.

Syria has said it has no confirmed cases but is taking preventative steps such as shutting schools and public venues as it monitors for the virus.

