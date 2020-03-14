Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 150,000 on Saturday driven by a spike in infections in Italy, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources

Italy announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday, bringing the global total to 151,797, with 5,764 deaths across 137 countries and territories

Italy, the worst-hit country outside of China where the outbreak began in December, has now registered a total of 21,157 cases and 1,441 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

